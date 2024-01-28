Jaidyn Alexis Seemingly Reacts To Chrisean Rock's New Blueface Tattoo

In recent weeks, Chrisean Rock has shocked fans by reclaiming her love for the father of her child, Blueface. After he turned himself in earlier this month, she started calling for his release online, sharing countless romantic throwbacks. Things only ramped up from there when she revealed that she was moving back into his house, despite him currently being behind bars.

While fans might have seen that coming, she recently managed to shock supporters once again by tattooing his mugshot on her face. She debuted her new ink on Instagram today, appearing proud of her latest token of affection. The tattoo has managed to get some fans worried about the apparent reunion. It's also left many wondering where Jaidyn Alexis stands in all of this.

Read More: Chrisean Rock Gets Blueface Face Tattoo Amid Reunion Backlash

Jaidyn Alexis Flexes Her Tattoo-Free Face Card

Following Blueface's split from Chrisean, he turned his attention back to the mother of his first two kids, Jaidyn. He even helped her launch her rap career, which has seen quite a bit of success since. The "Thotiana" performer decided to make things official in October. He proposed to her at a sporting event, and she said "yes." They seem to have gone their separate ways since, however, with Jaidyn announcing that she's single and kissing someone else at the club.

With that being said, she looks to be unbothered by Chrisean Rock's new ink. She recently took to her Instagram Story to share what appears to be a response. "My skin so pretty," she wrote alongside a clip of her tattoo-free face. This could also be perceived as shade towards Chrisean, who now boasts two Blueface-inspired tattoos on her face. What do you think of Chrisean Rock getting Blueface's mugshot tattooed on her face? Do you think it was a good idea? What about Jaidyn Alexis' apparent reaction to the tattoo? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Soulja Boy Threatens To Have Blueface Raped In Prison, Says He Will Pay Chrisean Rock & Jaidyn Alexis For Sex

[Via]