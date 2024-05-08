Kendrick Lamar & Drake’s Rap Beef Overshadows Taylor Swift On Apple Music Charts

Kendrick Lamar and Drake's explosive rap beef has taken over the internet in recent days, as well as the charts. The heated feud reached a peak on Friday night when Drizzy dropped "Family Matters," accusing Kendrick of domestic violence, claiming that his fiancée might have a child with Dave Free, and more.

Less than an hour later, Kendrick fired back with "Meet The Grahams," addressing several of Drake's family members directly, starting with his son Adonis. Moreover, he states in the song that he thinks Drake should "die," or at the very least, rot in prison. This took the battle up quite a few notches. Nearly everyone has picked a side in the viral debacle, though many are just happy to have gotten some new music out of it.

Read More: Kendrick Lamar Plays 4D Chess With Drake By Including Taylor Swift's Producer On "6:16 In LA"

Kendrick Lamar & Drake Top The Charts Amid Viral Feud

Kendrick's "Not Like Us," for example, currently sits atop Apple Music's Top Songs chart. Coming in right below that is "Euphoria," his initial response to Drake's "Push Ups," which sits at No. 9. Drake's "Family Matters," and Kendrick's "Like That" collab with Future and Metro Boomin are at fourth and fifth. Clearly, hip-hop fans have been tuned in amid the back and forth, which has only grown more contentious over time. So much so that they've even kicked Taylor Swift out of the top five altogether. The pop icon is known to dominate the charts with nearly everything she puts out, making her pretty tough to beat. Her Tortured Poets Department song with Post Malone, "Fortnight," now sits at No. 9.

What do you think of Drake and Kendrick Lamar taking over Apple Music charts with their diss tracks? Are you surprised they were able to kick Taylor Swift out of the top five? Who do you think came out on top amid their viral beef? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Kim Kardashian Is "Over" Beef With Taylor Swift Following "thanK you aIMee" Diss

[Via]