DJ Akademiks Recalls Drake’s 30-Minute Warning Before “Family Matters” Dropped

On Friday, Drake kicked off what would become a historic night with the release of his Kendrick Lamar diss track, "Family Matters." On it, he accuses the rapper of domestic violence, claims that one of his fiancée's kids might actually be Dave Free's, and more. Within the hour, Kendrick fired back with "Meet The Grahams," leaving hip-hop fans everywhere in shambles.

DJ Akademiks was on stream when the chaos unfolded, capturing the collective shock live with his viewers. According to him, however, this wasn't a coincidence. During a recent episode of Andrew Schulz's Flagrant with Akaash Singh, the internet personality looked back on the adrenaline-filled moments after getting a 30-minute warning from Drake himself.

DJ Akademiks Rushed Home To React On Stream

According to Ak, he asked Drake to give him a heads-up before dropping anything to ensure that he'd be able to react to it live. At that point, Drizzy told him, "You have 30 minutes, get on stream." He was out at the time and immediately told his crew they needed to rush home. "I said 'Beeline for the door, get the driver outside. We're going back to Jersey. We might have to run tolls, we might have to drive the wrong way.'" He went on, revealing that he managed to make it home with ten minutes to spare.

While DJ Akademiks got a warning that Drake would be dropping, he emphasized that he didn't actually get to hear the song before the world did. He says that he prefers to hear things live with his audience in order to provide them with a genuine reaction. What do you think of Drake giving DJ Akademiks a 30-minute warning before dropping his Kendrick Lamar diss, "Family Matters"? Who do you think came out on top? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

