Drake Allegedly Dissed Kendrick Lamar On ESPN In 2014 But Forced The Network To Delete The Footage

BET's "106 &amp; Park"
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 23: Recording artist Drake visits 106 &amp; Park at 106 &amp; Park Studio on September 23, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/BET/Getty Images for BET)

Marcellus Wiley says Drake

Drake and Kendrick Lamar are beefing right now, and everyone is talking about it. Overall, this feels like the biggest story in North America. There is an election this year, however, most people are debating between these two as opposed to Donald Trump and Joe Biden. At the end of the day, pop culture is front and center in our lives, and this beef is taking over the moment. For now, many believe the feud is over as Drake seemingly waved the white flag on "The Heart Part 6." That said, there is always a chance that someone comes through with a new song.

Meanwhile, those who have ever been around Drake and Kendrick in the past are coming out of the woodwork to give their takes on what is happening. One such person is Marcellus Wiley, who used to be a co-host on the ESPN show Sportsnation. In a new video posted to Twitter, Wiley claimed that Drake was on the show in 2014 and dissed Kendrick Lamar on it. Subsequently, he allegedly did everything he could to block the interview from going out. He even allegedly threatened to not host the ESPYs.

Marcellus Wiley On Drake

Overall, Wiley doesn't have proof that this happened and simply expects the audience to take his word for it. That said, Drake was definitely a regular on ESPN at the time. This would have been a year after the "Control" verse, which Drizzy was reportedly offended by. However, there is no concrete proof that he did this, and considering the footage was scrubbed, we will probably never see it with our own two eyes.

Let us know what you think of this revelation from Marcellus Wiley, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that this actually happened? Do you think that Drake is going to come through with a new track after what just went down on "Not Like Us?" Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

