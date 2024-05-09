DJ Akademiks Reveals Why Rappers Haven't Supported Drake During Kendrick Lamar Beef

LA Premiere Of HBO's "Euphoria" - Arrivals
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 04: Drake attends the LA Premiere Of HBO's "Euphoria" at The Cinerama Dome on June 04, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

"Every billionaire done f***ed over a couple of people to get to that point," Ak remarked.

DJ Akademiks, just like many other content creators and media figures, is starting to look at the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef from more of a retrospective. Moreover, he theorized as to why many people in the rap game haven't supported the former in this feud, or at least pointed out various instances of people subliminally picking their side or standing in silence. In particular, the streamer named Kid Cudi and Chris Brown as two examples, one for tweeting about ghostwriting and the other for seemingly dancing to "Not Like Us" in the club. Also, he speculated on why 4batz's new album wasn't under OVO, didn't feature his Drizzy remix, and instead included a Kanye West remix.

Perhaps the most salient point DJ Akademiks made throughout all of this emerged towards the beginning of the video below. "Today, I looked around, and it felt like people were trying to read the eulogy of Drake," he said while on stream. "You know how they always say, 'Every billionaire done f***ed over a couple of people to get to that point'? Man, Drake did a number on half of these n***as, 'cause as soon as they see Drake kind of down, everybody has a slick comment or something almost saying, 'Yes, about f***ing time!' They're either jumping him or they're happy he got jumped."

DJ Akademiks Speaks On Other Rappers Subbing Drake & Other Kendrick Lamar Beef Narratives

Elsewhere during this clip, DJ Akademiks also revisits "The Heart Part 6," speaks on the "Meet The Grahams" cover art, and much more. But this particular sentiment about people turning on Drake due to him screwing many people over is a theory that former Everyday Struggle co-host Joe Budden also shares. He posited it in a different way on his podcast, instead suggesting that the people directly involved in the beef like other rappers and producers showed the breadth of the distaste for the 6ix God. While Ak referred more to reactions from uninvolved parties, they both landed on a similar conclusion that something must've happened for Kendrick Lamar to either jump in or be asked to jump in.

Meanwhile, Drake dropped his first Instagram Story since "The Heart Part 6" and the troubling and hopefully soon-resolved incidents that happened around his home in Toronto. Whether or not the battle with Kendrick Lamar is over, folks are treating it as such right now. Maybe either artist has some more ammunition, but it seems unlikely. Now, everyone's just examining the fallout and wondering how this will all age as the industry continues to shift.

