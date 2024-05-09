Drake Seemingly Takes Shot At Kendrick Lamar With Cryptic Instagram Story

Drake and Kendrick Lamar are currently in the midst of one of the most shocking rap beefs we have seen in quite some time. Overall, the feud started with some light jabs. However, things have devolved past the point of reconciliation. In fact, it is pretty clear that these two will never be cool. After all, one man is accusing the other of being a pedophile, while the other is making domestic violence accusations. Needless to say, the hate for one another is very real, and there is a real possibility that more songs are released.

For the last couple of days, Drake has been dealing with some scary situations at his home. On Tuesday, a security guard was shot outside of his home. Subsequently, a trespasser was arrested on Wednesday after trying to get onto the premises. Throughout all of this, Drake has remained calm and seems to be spending time in his home theater. In a video posted to his Instagram story, Drake showcased a scene from the show "A Man In Full." The scene depicts the main character lying dead on the floor, with a voice-over offering up a message that one could interpret as near and dear to Drake's heart right now.

Drake Resonates With "A Man In Full"

“I don’t mean this as a criticism," the monologue begins. "Maybe I do. But when you die, will people notice? When I go, there are gonna a lot of memories of me by a lot of people, many who hate me. Even so, a person needs to live with vigor. Otherwise, what’s the point?” Whether or not this means another diss track is coming, remains to be seen. Either way, this is a tumultuous time for Drake and his OVO crew.

Let us know what you think of the feud between Drake and Kendrick Lamar, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that there is any way for Drizzy to come back and retake the lead? Do you think that Kendrick is going to come out with another song sometime soon? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

