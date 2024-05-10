DJ Akademiks Refutes Kendrick Lamar Bar Stealing Claims, Calls K-Dot A "Genius"

LONG BEACH, CA - NOVEMBER 03: DJ Akademiks attends 2018 ComplexCon-Day 1 at Long Beach Convention Center on November 3, 2018 in Long Beach, California. (Photo by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images)

Akademiks is keeping a level head about things.

DJ Akademiks has been a key figure in the feud between Kendrick Lamar and Drake. Overall, Akademiks has been live on stream every day since things escalated with "Euphoria" last Tuesday. It has been impressive to watch him move, especially since he got name-dropped by Kendrick on "6:16 In LA." If any media figure has come away with the win in this beef, it has been Ak, even if he is a Drake stan. Ak has been adamant that Kendrick is winning, although he has been teasing something new from the Toronto megastar.

Last night, Kendrick Lamar found himself in the crosshairs of Drake fans. One page called King Jared found some old tweets that contain punchlines similar to those found in "Not Like Us." This subsequently led to allegations that Lamar has been straight up stealing his bars from Twitter. While many believe these are purely coincidental, others are firm believers that this completely disqualifies Kendrick from the rap battle.

DJ Akademiks Goes Over King Jared's Claims

In the Via link below, you can see a clip from Ak's stream last night where he speaks on the stolen bar accusations. Ultimately, Akademiks thinks that fans need to chill out and stop looking for things that don't exist. He admitted that Drake fans such as himself just need to admit that K-Dot is a genius and that he got one over on Drake. To claim otherwise, would simply be a bit delusional. It was an admirable stance for Akademiks to take, especially when you consider how he has a direct line to the "God's Plan" artist.

Let us know what you think of the allegations leveled against Kendrick Lamar, in the comments section down below. Do you really believe that he was lurking through Twitter to find some bars for "Not Like Us?" Or do you think that Drake fans are just trying to find a new angle? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

