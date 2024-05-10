Kendrick Lamar Accused Of Stealing Bars From Twitter For "Not Like Us"

Kendrick Lamar is currently in a feud with Drake, and for now, he has the lead. Thanks to songs like "Meet The Grahams" and "Not Like Us," Lamar has taken a comfortable lead. Overall, this has been made clear thanks to the surrender that was Drake's "The Heart Part 6." As it stands, "Not Like Us" is on track to be the number-one song in the entire world come next week. It is pretty wild to think about, especially since "Euphoria" may end up becoming the number two track.

Having said all of that, Drake fans are doing everything they can to discredit Kendrick and his most recent track. Enter King Jared on Twitter. If you have been keeping tabs on the beef through X, you have certainly seen this account. The person behind the account moves as though they are Drake's personal assistant. An OVO soldier tasked with finding anything they can to make K. Dot look bad. Well, last night, they came through with some old tweets that contain similar punchlines to what Lamar says on "Not Like Us."

Kendrick Lamar Had Some Hard-Hitting Lines

At first glance, it all looks pretty damning. After all, how could Kendrick steal punchlines? Doesn't that go against the core tenets of rap? However, when you do a bit of critical thinking, you realize that these punchlines aren't even the hardest-hitting bars on "Not Like Us." Furthermore, these jokes and punchlines aren't exactly original thoughts. It doesn't take hours upon hours of brainstorming to come up with some of this stuff. Not to mention, it would be almost impossible to find these tweets if you searched "Drake" on Twitter. You have to really dig deep with the keywords to find these, and that's clearly what King Jared did. However, this kind of accusation plays well amongst Drake fans on Twitter, and now, they are running with it. Is it possible that Kendrick did steal these punchlines from Twitter? Sure. That said, we will probably never know, and it's ultimately up to the listener to decide where they stand on this.

Let us know what you think of this accusation, in the comments section down below. Do you really believe that Kendrick Lamar was scouring Twitter to find some punchlines against Drake? Do you think Drake fans are coping a bit too hard when it comes to this feud? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

