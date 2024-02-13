Rich The Kid Fires Back At Elliott Wilson Over "Lucky" Criticism

Rich The Kid has responded to Elliott Wilson calling him the “luckiest n***a on the planet.” Taking to Twitter on Monday, he remarked that hating “isn’t cool.” It appears that Wilson was referring to Rich’s appearance on Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign’s new album, Vultures 1. He contributed to the song, "Carnival," alongside Playboi Carti.

“How the fuck I’m lucky? N****s made that song from scratch.. hating is not cool bro,” Rich said in response to Wilson. The back and forth warranted mixed responses from fans. “Because you’ve been washed for like 6 years straight and happned to fetaure on a song w 3 generational rappers , have some self awareness bruh,” one user replied. Another defended Rich: “bro rich the kid deadass shaped that track into what it is. that whole choir part wasn’t there till he did his verse. the choir is literally singing the lines rich the kid put down LMAO. he went off.”

Read More: Rich The Kid Calls Kanye West "The GOAT," Says He's Betting $1M On The Super Bowl

Rich The Kid Attends BET Awards

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 25: Rich the Kid attends the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

Ye worked with more artists than just Rich and Carti on Vultures 1 as well. He also collaborated with YG, Travis Scott, Freddie Gibbs, Quavo, Nipsey Hussle, Lil Durk, Bump J, Chris Brown, and more. Check out Rich's back-and-forth with Elliott Wilson regarding his appearance on the project below.

Rich The Kid Addresses Elliott Wilson

How the fuck I’m lucky ? Niggas made that song from scratch.. hating is not cool bro https://t.co/HTQZIStINY — Rich The Kid (@richthekid) February 12, 2024

Ye and Ty Dolla Sign dropped Vultures 1 back on February 10 as their first of several planned collaborative efforts. Be on the lookout for further updates on Rich The Kid on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Kanye West & Ty Dolla $ign Enlist Travis Scott & Playboi Carti For Chaotic, Rage-Inducing "Fuk Sumn"

[Via]