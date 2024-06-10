Drake Fans Dub Him A Genius After Linking Kendrick Lamar Diss To The Plot Of An Infamous Paul Simon Movie

Looks like Drake still has some wordplay and deep references in his bag, although it's still a cutting statement with or without them.

Drake's latest Instagram post shading Kendrick Lamar has his fans praising his fit and his wit, whereas his detractors are mocking him for taking the L. Moreover, both sides have plenty of reason to engage in the way they see fit: OVO die-hards have all the power in the world to brush off the opposition, and calling K.Dot a "one-trick pony" is frankly ridiculous. But some cinephiles within The Boy's fanbase took note of how this IG caption could be a double entendre. Specifically, they pointed to the plot of the Paul Simon movie One-Trick Pony, a 1980 film with some interesting possible parallels to the Compton lyricist.

"Jonah is an aging rock star trying to put together a new album in the face of an indifferent record label and a talentless producer," the Google search result for One-Trick Pony's plot synopsis reads. "At the same time, he's struggling to save his failing marriage." Of course, this lines up with the new album rumors, Metro Boomin beef, Top Dawg situation, and Whitney Alford claims that Drake engaged with during his Kendrick Lamar battle. But in a lot of ways, as much as his fans will use this against Kendrick, he did do him a favor by being at the center of what might be his biggest streaming year ever.

Drake Fans Have A Theory About "One-Trick Pony" Message's Meaning

Regardless, it's clear that there is a lot of bad blood between Drake and Kendrick Lamar that, at this point, really has no resolution in sight. In fact, Elliot Wilson claims that this is affecting the former's relationship with media figures, including his own. Apparently, Aubrey Graham thinks that Wilson gave Kendrick information on him, as he allegedly sent the journalist a rat emoji when he inquired about his then-unreleased diss track, "Family Matters." Was this a troll or an accusation?