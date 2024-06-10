Drake Fans Dub Him A Genius After Linking Kendrick Lamar Diss To The Plot Of An Infamous Paul Simon Movie

BYGabriel Bras Nevares7.6K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Boston Celtics v Toronto Raptors
TORONTO, CANADA - NOVEMBER 17: Rapper Drake leaves the court after the NBA In-Season Tournament game between the Toronto Raptors and the Boston Celtics at Scotiabank Arena on November 17, 2023 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)
Looks like Drake still has some wordplay and deep references in his bag, although it's still a cutting statement with or without them.

Drake's latest Instagram post shading Kendrick Lamar has his fans praising his fit and his wit, whereas his detractors are mocking him for taking the L. Moreover, both sides have plenty of reason to engage in the way they see fit: OVO die-hards have all the power in the world to brush off the opposition, and calling K.Dot a "one-trick pony" is frankly ridiculous. But some cinephiles within The Boy's fanbase took note of how this IG caption could be a double entendre. Specifically, they pointed to the plot of the Paul Simon movie One-Trick Pony, a 1980 film with some interesting possible parallels to the Compton lyricist.

"Jonah is an aging rock star trying to put together a new album in the face of an indifferent record label and a talentless producer," the Google search result for One-Trick Pony's plot synopsis reads. "At the same time, he's struggling to save his failing marriage." Of course, this lines up with the new album rumors, Metro Boomin beef, Top Dawg situation, and Whitney Alford claims that Drake engaged with during his Kendrick Lamar battle. But in a lot of ways, as much as his fans will use this against Kendrick, he did do him a favor by being at the center of what might be his biggest streaming year ever.

Read More: Boosie Badazz Thinks Drake's Neighborhood's Shooting Could've Been Much Worse

Drake Fans Have A Theory About "One-Trick Pony" Message's Meaning

Regardless, it's clear that there is a lot of bad blood between Drake and Kendrick Lamar that, at this point, really has no resolution in sight. In fact, Elliot Wilson claims that this is affecting the former's relationship with media figures, including his own. Apparently, Aubrey Graham thinks that Wilson gave Kendrick information on him, as he allegedly sent the journalist a rat emoji when he inquired about his then-unreleased diss track, "Family Matters." Was this a troll or an accusation?

Perhaps we'll never really know. Regardless, both Kendrick Lamar and Drake are popping out these days, whether it's at Adonis' soccer game in this IG post's case or at the Compton College class of 2024's commencement ceremony. We'll see what happens as they continue to navigate the aftermath of the battle and reflect on what happened. Will Drizzy ever let up on the subliminals or on his perceived victory, one that most fans seem to disagree with? At least he's still a fan of his film references and wordplay.

Read More: Drake & Adonis Bond At Soccer Game After Kendrick Lamar’s Parenting Jabs

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
recommended content
Life Is Beautiful 2023 - Day 2 - PerformanceMusicKendrick Lamar Continues To Break Spotify Records As "Not Like Us" Hits Monumental Milestone1.8K
Conversation with Kendrick Lamar &amp; Elliott Wilson - 2013 SXSW Music, Film + Interactive FestivalMusicDrake Allegedly Thinks Elliot Wilson Gave Kendrick Lamar Information On Him17.6K
Drake Performs An The SSE Hydro In GlasgowMusicDrake Seemingly Shades Kendrick Lamar While Calling Himself A "GOAT" On IG, Ice Spice, Sexyy Red, & More Are Loving It1308
65th GRAMMY Awards - ShowMusicKendrick Lamar Fans Label Drake's House On Google Maps: "Owned By Kendrick"42.1K