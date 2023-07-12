The Weeknd just passed Michael Jackson as having the number one best-selling tour by a Black musician this week, with his “After Hours Til Dawn” Tour grossing over $350 million in ticket sales alone. He paid his respects to the late King of Pop when he eclipsed this monumental milestone. However, there was another rapper waiting in the wings to stake his claim that the Toronto R&B artist was always going to dethrone the 1980s musical legend.

Meek Mill posted on Twitter, saying that “I always thought [The Weeknd] was [going to be] bigger than [Michael] Jackson.” He congratulates Abel Tesfaye, a.k.a. The Weeknd, for his achievement, with the apparent wisdom to know this was in the cards anyways. He proclaims in the Tweet that he used to hang out in the hood and dish out hot takes, like how Tesfaye looked like Michael Jackson out there performing. Seeing as The Weeknd was nothing but gracious and grateful for Michael, we wouldn’t say that he’d necessarily think the same way.

Meek Mill’s Bold Claim About The Weeknd

Of course, this claim would’ve been bolder if Meek Mill had mentioned it before The Weeknd blew the previous tour record out of the water. Still, it’s always good to see contemporary hip-hop artists dapping each other up, and Meek giving The Weeknd his deserved flowers is a wonderful sight. The two have collaborated a few times before, including the Meek Mill song “Pullin Up” from his 2015 album, Dreams Worth More Than Money.

Meek has been offering his opinions left and right recently. He discussed The Weeknd another time when the AI-generated song “Heart on My Sleeve” made the rounds. Artificial intelligence used The Weeknd and Drake’s voice likenesses to create a wholly original song. Meek Mill loved the song, listening to it on repeat and asking the duo to make some new music together. While he caught flak for boosting the AI-generated track, he still has a point: The hip-hop world could use some new Drake-Weeknd collaborations.

