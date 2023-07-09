The case of Tory Lanez against Megan Thee Stallion over a shooting has been one of the most high-profile and divisive stories in the rap world in recent years. While many stand by Megan’s story, others are more quick to be skeptical, or instead focus on how the Canadian artist has been affected by all this. Moreover, the latest to do so in very public fashion is Meek Mill, who did so during his Rolling Loud Portugal set. In fact, it was a timely declaration as he did so right after he played a brief part of their collaboration “Litty.” “Free Tory Lanez,” the Philly rapper proclaimed after the song wrapped up.

Also, this is quite the interesting development considering that both artists had beef in the past. However, it seems like all the legal trouble eventually convinced Meek Mill to forego his past issues with Tory Lanez. Of course, this statement during a festival performance probably won’t sit well with many fans out there, regardless of who they listen to more or even at all. Still, it’s unfortunately quite a popular sentiment that takes aim at Megan Thee Stallion’s story and presumed injustice rather than at the justice system as a whole.

Meek Mill Voices Support For Tory Lanez

Meek Mill says “Free Tory Lanez” as he performs “Litty Again” for Rolling Loud Portugal. pic.twitter.com/mDU7tIIZPv — Rap Alert (@rapalert6) July 9, 2023

Either way, it’s quite the complicated issue that brings into question consequence, just sentences, and more. Speaking of sentencing, Tory Lanez will receive his on August 7, or at least that was the latest update as of writing this article. Furthermore, we make that distinction thanks to the delays that the artist faced in his sentencing process following a guilty conviction. Lanez has maintained his innocence all throughout this process, and despite his legal team’s efforts, he could not reverse the ruling based on the evidence presented.

Meanwhile, Meek recently let fans know that they would be hearing a lot more from him in the future. After speaking on his lack of releases this decade, he announced that he has four projects on the way. Maybe we’ll hear him tackle these themes on wax, which would be a much heavier stance to take than just a comment during a show. Regardless, come back to HNHH for the latest news and updates on Meek Mill and Tory Lanez.

