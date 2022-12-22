This past Wednesday, 21 Savage held his annual Grant-A-Wish event in Georgia, allowing dozens of local families to pick up free gifts during the holiday season. While attending the event, the “a lot” rapper was granted his own day while also being recognized for his philanthropy.

Per TMZ, 21 Savage was hands-on at the event, helping to distribute the wrapped gifts to different families along with his Leading By Example Foundation.

21 Savage will now be recognized in the state he calls home for many years to come … getting his own day to celebrate his legacy and humanitarian efforts in the state of Georgia. https://t.co/3gt0OvSLOH — TMZ (@TMZ) December 22, 2022

Billy Mitchell, a Georgia State Representative, took time during the holiday occasion to officially declare December 21st as “21 Savage Day.” The two also posed for a photo along with a signed certificate.

Proving to be a busy year for the rapper, 21 Savage dropped Her Loss in November, the popular joint mixtape with Drake. The album quickly snagged the number one spot on the Billboard 200 album chart and went viral with hits like “Rich Flex.”

The 30-year-old was also featured on a string of singles in 2022, including Gunna’s “thought i was playing” and Calvin Harris’ “New Money.”

ATLANTA, GA – OCTOBER 19: Drake and 21 Savage perform during Wicked (Spelhouse Homecoming Concert) Featuring 21 Savage at Forbes Arena at Morehouse College on October 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Last month, the London-born emcee found himself in hot water after claiming that Nas is no longer relevant on Clubhouse. “I just feel like he got a loyal fan base. He still makes good music,” he added.

Not long after, the New York rapper announced that he was collaborating with 21 Savage on the single “One Mic, One Gun.” Promoting the song on Instagram, Nas also made it clear that there was no bad blood between the two.

“Only way we moving is with love, respect and unity. The foundational principles of hip hop. Excited to collaborate with my young brother and I hope more artist use turbulent moments and turn them into a time to make new art,” he penned, adding, “ That’s what it’s about.”

[Via]