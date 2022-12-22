Georgia State Rep. Marks “21 Savage Day” On December 21st
The rapper received the honor at his annual Grant-A-Wish event.
This past Wednesday, 21 Savage held his annual Grant-A-Wish event in Georgia, allowing dozens of local families to pick up free gifts during the holiday season. While attending the event, the “a lot” rapper was granted his own day while also being recognized for his philanthropy.
Per TMZ, 21 Savage was hands-on at the event, helping to distribute the wrapped gifts to different families along with his Leading By Example Foundation.
Billy Mitchell, a Georgia State Representative, took time during the holiday occasion to officially declare December 21st as “21 Savage Day.” The two also posed for a photo along with a signed certificate.
Proving to be a busy year for the rapper, 21 Savage dropped Her Loss in November, the popular joint mixtape with Drake. The album quickly snagged the number one spot on the Billboard 200 album chart and went viral with hits like “Rich Flex.”
The 30-year-old was also featured on a string of singles in 2022, including Gunna’s “thought i was playing” and Calvin Harris’ “New Money.”
Last month, the London-born emcee found himself in hot water after claiming that Nas is no longer relevant on Clubhouse. “I just feel like he got a loyal fan base. He still makes good music,” he added.
Not long after, the New York rapper announced that he was collaborating with 21 Savage on the single “One Mic, One Gun.” Promoting the song on Instagram, Nas also made it clear that there was no bad blood between the two.
“Only way we moving is with love, respect and unity. The foundational principles of hip hop. Excited to collaborate with my young brother and I hope more artist use turbulent moments and turn them into a time to make new art,” he penned, adding, “ That’s what it’s about.”
