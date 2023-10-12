Drake Gets Poetic As He Walks Amongst Vibrant Purple Flowers

Drake is fresh off of the release of his new album, For All The Dogs. Overall, this has proven to be one of the more polarizing releases in his discography. Some say this is one of his best in years. However, there are others who say this is his worst album, period. In fact, the album is his lowest rated on Metacritic. Metacritic features aggregate scores from a plethora of different reviewers. Needless to say, it isn't just the fans who are saying this album is "weak."

Regardless of the critical reception, this is a project that will sell plenty of units. Drizzy is on track to sell 420K first week, which will put him at number one. In fact, he will likely be at number one for a very long time. At the end of the day, Drake has always been a beast when it comes to sales. Even at this stage in his career, he can pretty well outsell anyone. The only person this might not be true against is Taylor Swift. That said, with the album out on streaming services, he is feeling quite poetic.

Drake Enjoys Some Nature

In the Instagram post above, Drake could be seen in some nice clothes while taking a stroll through a garden of purple flowers. Overall, it was quite the scene and we're sure the megastar felt serene amidst the foliage. In his Instagram post, he included a poetic caption. "Already beat the odds…getting even is clearly what I’m focused on," he said. Overall, Drizzy has been feeling the poetics as of late. He even released a poetry book that has been received with mixed reviews.

