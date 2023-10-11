Drake’s “For All The Dogs” Is His Worst Album, Or Least That’s What Metacritic Says

Drake has just released his new album For All The Dogs, and as you can imagine, the album is a bit polarizing. Overall, every album from a big artist is going to be scrutinized. After all, people want the best from their favorite artists. When Kendrick Lamar took a five-year hiatus, many felt disappointed by Mr. Morale. However, a lot of those sentiments have slowly faded, and fans see that album as yet another classic in Lamar's discography. As for the Canadian megastar, however, the reception has been much harsher.

Throughout the last few days, people like Joe Budden have come out to criticize the project. Moreover, many reviewers have been taking to their respective platforms to give their opinion. So far, most of these reviews have been negative, or simply indifferent. It has been a trend with Drake's last few projects. However, as far as For All The Dogs is concerned, it is more pronounced than ever. When you look at the aggregate scores for this project, it seems like this is the worst critical reception of his career.

Read More: DJ Vlad Condemns Drake & DJ Khaled For Silence On Israel-Palestine Conflict

Drake Has Critics Unimpressed

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 23: Recording artist Drake performs onstage at the 2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 23, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

If you go on Metacritic right now and look up the album, you will see a reviewer aggregate score of 52/100. Overall, this is the lowest score he has ever gotten. Previously, his lowest score was on Certified Lover Boy which was ranked 60 out of 100. His best-ranked album on the platform is actually So Far Gone which has a rating of 81/100. It remains to be seen if the artist will ever get back to "critical darling" status.

Let us know what you thought of For All The Dogs, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists.

Read More: Drake Reps Toronto Sports On His Incredible New Chain

[Via]