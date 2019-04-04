poetry
- MusicHenry Rollins Net Worth 2024: What Is The Musician & Actor Worth?Explore the multifaceted journey of Henry Rollins: his expansive career in music, acting, writing, and beyond.By Rain Adams
- GramDrake Gets Poetic As He Walks Amongst Vibrant Purple FlowersDrake is basking in his success.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureDJ Khaled Reads From Drake's New Poetry Book: WatchDJ Khaled shows off his reading chops via Aubrey Graham.By Jake Lyda
- TVIdris Elba Recalls Landing On JAY-Z’s “American Gangster” Album In 2007The British actor felt compelled to work with Hov after starring in Ridley Scott’s movie of the same name.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsMoor Mother Releases Jazz Album Epic, "Jazz Codes"The Philly musician and educator hazily mixes Black genres for a mindbending and jazzy record.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- GramNBA YoungBoy Shares "Deep In Me" Poem From Jail Ahead Of "Sincerely, Kentrell" ReleaseThe rapper is set to release his next album at the stroke of midnight on Friday (September 24).By Erika Marie
- GramDrake Honors George Floyd With Assata Shakur Poem "Affirmation"Drake shows his support to George Floyd and his loved ones by sharing "Affirmation," a poem by Assata Shakur.By Erika Marie
- TVHBO’s "We Are The Dream" Trailer Will Bring You To TearsHBO's "We Are The Dream: The Kids of the Oakland MLK Oratorical" documentary trailer will leave you in shambles. By Dominiq R.
- SportsZion Williamson Was A "Hell Of A Poet" Back In High SchoolWilliamson's high school teacher is proud of his former student.By Alexander Cole
- MusicThe Game Writes Poem For Lauren London & Nipsey Hussle: "Love Never Dies"The Game continues to honour Nipsey Hussle by sharing a poem he wrote for Lauren London.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTupac's Estate Creates Poetry Contest In Honor Of The Slain RapperAt the heart of his artistry, Pac was a gifted poet.By Erika Marie
- MusicNipsey Hussle's Grade School Poetry Shared Online After His DeathNipsey Hussle was always a talented wordsmith.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentOprah Politely Checked Someone Who Tried To Interrupt Her Tribute To Maya AngelouA fan told Oprah she didn't have the right to call the poet by her first name.By Erika Marie