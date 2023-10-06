Drake Allegedly Used Rye Rye Sample Without Crediting Artist On “Calling For You”

Drake's For All The Dogs contains a lot of guests, collaborators, features, and behind-the-scenes contributors... too many to credit, it seems. Moreover, rapper and signer Rye Rye recently took to Twitter to blast him for featuring her uncredited vocals on the track "Calling For You" featuring 21 S*vage. In a barrage of tweets, she also detailed how this isn't the first time this has happened to her, marking a pretty nasty pattern if everything is as she says. Of course, you can see her credited on sites like Genius, but most listeners won't put a name to the voice.

"REALLY @Drake MY VOCALS AGAIN?" Rye Rye tweeted. "& NO CREDIT? I really wanna be flattered but I feel like it’s trolling ATP OMG …one of my fave artists doing this I don’t know how to feel anymore. But thank you for reminding me that my 15 year old vocals are still legendary. This is not funny this sent me into a deep depression and made me angry inside the first time. Now I gotta relive this again after I was semi trying to push through. WTF I wanna be happy but like how.

Rye Rye's Original Tweet About Drake Sample

"Like how tf lil John chair squeaking sample get credited on currents over my actual voice WTF," the Baltimore native continued against Drake. "I’m feeling angry inside all over again.. I feel so disrespected.. guess that’s how the game goes huh lol bettttt. Ruined my whole f***in day I don’t even wanna fly nomore. Sitting here crying but I can’t be a sucker. I gotta turn this s**t into motivation. I always been strong and I feel it in the universe ima get what I deserve. Make me wanna turn into a b***h but ima let me heart keep being pure. I worked so hard at 15 when I created them vocals. I get that they’re legendary I love that yall f**k with it. But damn at first yall might didn’t know where the sample came from. Now it’s been made clear and yall still just can’t give credit.

More Tweets From Rye Rye

"That s**t takes nothing at all," she went on. "When I used the 'anything you can do I can do better' sample in my song it was my label job to CLEAR that before it came out. This for all the ppl saying it’s the producers. Yea ultimately BUT if you’re on a major they should be clearing all samples prior to releasing. And I’m not venting to social media thinking it’s gonna get me paid. But some ppl can see it and offer help/advice. Also it’s my voice ppl know it and bringing it to my attention so I can speak on it if I want tf yall weird af. " For more news and updates on Rye Rye, Drake, and For All The Dogs, log back into HNHH.

