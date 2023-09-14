Kodak Black Spotted Cozying Up To Mystery Woman In New York City & At The VMAs

Kodak Black's a busy man; not only does he have a star-making career to nurture, but he often makes headlines for being out and about. However, for the first time in seemingly a while, it seems like he's found someone to accompany him on his travels and trajectory. Moreover, the Florida rapper was recently in New York City for the MTV VMAs, and people couldn't help but notice that he was with someone else for most of it. Whether it was in the streets or at the awards show, Yak kept a mystery woman close, who appears to be his new partner.

Furthermore, it's unclear as of writing this article whether Internet sleuths already cracked the code on who this woman is. Regardless, it seems like they had a great time together, as cameras caught them vibing out at the VMAs. In addition, Kodak Black and his girl posed for some pics in matching brown, beige, and pink fits while they went around the Big Apple. While the "Shaka Laka" MC isn't always in couple gossip, it seems like this might be the start of a wholesome new chapter in his romantic life.

Read More: Kodak Black Caught Dozing Off On Instagram Live

Kodak Black & His New Flame

Of course, that mere fact won't shy many of his haters away, especially given his aforementioned 6ix9ine collab. For example, Math Hoffa recently called Kodak Black out for the team-up, labeling it a money-hungry move. "Integrity for sale,” Hoffa stated during an interview with VladTV. “You put this image out there, and your art is a representation of you. I kinda agree with Boosie on this. You sold your a** for a million dollars.

"Like, somebody could come to you with a price and probably have some fun with you in a dark room," he continued. "You know what I mean? It’s f***ed up. But if you stand for something, you stand on it. I don’t give a f**k what type of money is offered. You stand on it." Still, this is probably far back in Yak's mind; he probably has more important people to worry about in his life now. On that note, keep checking in with HNHH for the latest news and updates on Kodak Black.

Read More: Boosie Badazz Calls Kodak Black “Ungrateful” In New Diss Track