Kodak Black Caught Dozing Off On Instagram Live

Kodak Black has once again sparked concern from fans after his latest stunt. The Florida rapper was recently caught on Instagram Live dozing off mid-stream. He is also seen with a cup in his hand as he starts to drift away. In the comments, fans debated if there was a bigger issue at play or was the rapper just exhausted. While many seemed worried, others accused him of drug use. “Hope he learn to stop taking sh*t from dealers that don’t know if they are good quality,” one person wrote.

Another fan commented, “y’all over here laughing until y’all see a rap post with this man’s face on it with big bold orange letters saying ‘OD.'” On the other hand, some took the moment to engage in jokes. “Bro gotta have a narcan chain at this point [laughing emoji],” someone else wrote. It’s unclear if Yak was actually on drugs or just needed some sleep. But this isn’t the first time the rapper caused fans to worry.

It’s Not The First Time Kodak Has Concerned Fans

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RapTV (@rap)

There have been conflicts between him and fans concerning his substance abuse in the past. Another incident transpired earlier this month when Kodak Black was stretchered into a medical facility. As he lies face up with his arm over his eyes, it appears that he may be nauseous or otherwise affected. To ensure that he is in the most comfortable position, he also slightly raises his left leg.

The rapper’s situation isn’t all bad, however. Recently, Kodak was spotted on the Capri Islands of Italy. In a recently-surfaced clip, he tries his hand at Italian food. Yak appears to be joined by a couple of Italian chefs, who guide him along in the process of making a pizza. He’s also seen giving the Italian language his best shot, and even putting a silver chain around the neck of one of the chefs. They move through each step, from kneading the dough to removing the pizza from the oven, allowing Kodak to do the honor of cutting into it. The trio appears to be in great spirits, chatting, laughing, and even hugging it out and thanking each other at the end.

Read More: Kodak Black Enjoys Italy Vacation While His Lawyer Goes To Court Hearing

[via]