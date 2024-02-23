Gillie Da Kid Trades Shots With Jess Hilarious, Proves He Can Chris Brown On The Court

Gillie Da Kid called out Jess Hilarious after The Breakfast Club host said Chris Brown was a better basketball player than him.“sumbody tell @jesshilarious_official stop hatin,” Gillie captioned an Instagram post of him cooking Brown in a shooting contest. Hilarious is yet to respond back to Gillie.

The debate comes out of the news that Gillie was also uninvited from the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game. “The celebrity game would get more views than the All-Star Game but they won’t put me in there. Our assistant was talking to people from the league. I was told that I was playing in the game and I was going to be mic’d up. The m-thafucking list came out with the players and I wasn’t on it," Gillie told the All The Smoke podcast.

However, Gillie is no stranger to speaking on disrespect. He recently hit back at Million Dollaz Worth Of Game being put on lists of Best Black Podcasts. "I never seen the top white podcasts of 2023. I never seen that pop up, because they could just live in they own space. They ain’t in no competition with each other," Gillie Da Kid said. However, he was also irked by the fact that it was even being called a podcast at all. “[W]e not no f-cking podcast, let’s get that right. We one of the biggest media outlets in the f-cking world,” Gillie added.

He also rankled at even having the podcast compared to others. “Can you tell me another podcast that do Gillie and Wallo K.O. parties where you sit 3,000 n-ggas in a arena and do 37,000 pay-per-view buys to see some n-ggas from the streets fight? Do another podcast out there got the fastest-growing fucking energy drink in the world — not in the United States, in the world? So we not no mothaf-ckin’ podcast," Gillie added.

