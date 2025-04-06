21 Savage's DJ Marc B Prepares For Dreamville Set With Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus, & Fun. Sing-A-Long

21 Savage has always showcased his love for R&B and Alternative music on social media. His top R&B artists are Usher, Monica, and SWV.

​At the Dreamville Festival, 21 Savage's DJ and musical director, Marc B, delivered a pop music-driven warm-up set. It surprised festival goers as they sang along the whole set. The set played fun.'s "We Are Young," Lady Gaga's "Bad Romance," and Miley Cyrus' "Party in the U.S.A." This eclectic selection contrasted sharply with 21 Savage's signature gritty tracks, offering the audience a refreshing musical juxtaposition.​

Festivalgoers and online viewers quickly took notice. A viral video capturing the set sparked widespread conversation. Many expressing both amusement and admiration for Marc B's unconventional choices. The blend of mainstream pop hits served as an unexpected yet fun. Setting the stage for 21 Savage's intense performance. Responding to the buzz, Marc B addressed the attention on Instagram. "Because Live Nation posted it I gotta be doing something right 🤝🏽," commented Marc B. "S/O to Dreamville man. definitely brought the energy for Savage whole set 1000x better than what I expected 🗡️💜🗡️."

21 Savage’s love for pop music may come as a surprise to fans who know him for his gritty trap sound and raw street narratives. But the Atlanta rapper has never been shy about his eclectic taste. In interviews and casual moments on social media, 21 has expressed a genuine appreciation for pop, often citing artists like Beyoncé, Drake, and even Katy Perry as favorites. His admiration isn’t about chasing trends—it’s rooted in melody, emotion, and structure.

Pop music’s polished production and hook-driven writing appeal to his evolving artistry. As his career has matured, so has his ear. You can hear traces of pop sensibility in his collaborations with Post Malone and Doja Cat, where his verses glide over smoother, radio-ready beats without losing their edge. For 21, pop represents more than commercial appeal—it’s emotional range, cultural reach, and sonic exploration. It also reflects his versatility, a quality that’s helped him rise from mixtape mainstay to Grammy winner. He may never fully cross over into pop, but his respect for it underscores a wider truth: 21 Savage is a student of music, and his playlist isn’t limited by genre—it’s led by feeling.

