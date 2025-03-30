21 Savage Attends Memorial Service For His Fallen Friend Lotto Savage

Hip-hop has sadly lost a number of artists in 2025 so far, and 21 Savage recently took the time to honor the life of one of his closest rap peers. Lotto Savage was reportedly shot and killed in Decatur, Georgia just over a week ago, a shocking development of which little details emerged at press time. Although the circumstances around this shooting remain unclear, a funeral service for Lotto's loved ones took place yesterday (Saturday, March 29) in his hometown of Atlanta. 21 attended the outdoor gathering, wearing a red jacket and a somber expression in the video clip down below, which has no sound.
Upon news of his friend's passing, 21 Savage paid tribute to Lotto Savage via a series of throwback pictures he shared on Instagram. They both came up as key members of the Slaughter Gang collective in the mid-2010s, which represented a fervent underground scene at the time. The "a lot" MC was the one to blow up the most, but the rest of the group also found their success. Perhaps the near future will also hold more details on what exactly went down, or it's not our story to know.
RIP Lotto Savage
What's more is that 21 got an upcoming chance to pay tribute to Lotto Savage once more, although we're not putting that pressure on his next performance or on anyone's show after a close colleague's passing. 21 Savage will join the last Dreamville Fest this year, hitting the stage as one of its biggest headliners. As such, we wonder whether or not he will choose to speak on this matter or just give fans a great concert.
That is probably too speculative for such a sensitive and personal topic. Elsewhere, 21 Savage was the subject of some influencer rumors and drama concerning fellow Georgia rapper Latto and also dropped a couple of new collaborations with the likes of Lil Baby and Central Cee. We'll see whether or not more musical releases follow these in 2025, or if this will be a more quiet year comparatively for 21. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Lotto Savage's loved ones.
