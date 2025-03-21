21 Savage Mourns The Loss Of His Longtime Affiliate Lotto Savage After Georgia Shooting

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 957 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
21 Savage Mourns Loss Lotto Savage Shooting Hip Hop News
Jun 19, 2022; Washington, DC, USA; 21 Savage performs on the Sun Stage during the Something in the Water music festival in Washington, DC on June 19, 2022. Mandatory Credit: Jarrad Henderson-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
21 Savage and Lotto Savage were some of the original members of the Slaughter Gang collective back in the mid-2010s.

21 Savage may be one of the biggest rappers today, but he will never forget the people that made him evolve into such a superstar from back home. He recently took to Instagram to share some throwback pictures of him with Lotto Savage, who reportedly and tragically passed away at the age of 36 this week due to a shooting in Decatur, Georgia. Not much else emerged about the incident or a possible motive, although plenty of people already took to social media to share conspiracy theories and trivialize this loss. While 21 didn't have anything to say on the matter yet, his silence and pure reminiscing says a thousand words. Our sympathies go out to all of Lotto's loved ones and close colleagues.

For those unaware, 21 Savage and Lotto Savage rose like foam in the mid-2010s, putting their Slaughter Gang collective on their backs before the former's blow-up in the mainstream. They go way back, and collaborated with a lot of other Atlanta artists for gritty and grimy bangers. While it's a difficult time right now, they clearly made their legacy a potent one that fans will celebrate and treasure on Lotto's behalf.

Read More: 21 Savage & His Leading By Example Organization Awarded Proclamations At 6th Annual Toy Drive In Metro Atlanta

RIP Lotto Savage

Elsewhere, the "Runnin" MC made some big plans for 2025, and we're sure he will carry the memory of Lotto Savage with him everywhere he goes. For example, 21 Savage joined the very last Dreamville Festival in North Carolina as a headliner, which will take place later this year on April 5 and 6. Other big names include J. Cole, Lil Wayne and various Cash Money collaborators, J.I.D, Erykah Badu, GloRilla, Chief Keef, and many more.

Meanwhile, you may have heard about 21 Savage's loyalty in other instances this year, such as a recent shoutout from the battle-berated Drake. "Savage, you the only n***a checkin' on me when we really in some s**t, brother," he rapped on "GIMME A HUG" off of his PARTYNEXTDOOR collab album, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U. The brotherhood that he shared with Lotto and many other Slaughter Gang members is even more potent, and one that will endure for a long time. RIP Lotto Savage.

Read More: Latto Appears To Address Allegation She Had Influencer Jumped Over 21 Savage Rumors

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 1.7K
Paras Griffin/Getty Images Profiles Meet Lotto Savage AKA "Don Slaughter," Ready To Blow Up Like 21 9.3K
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life 1173
Roy Rochlin/Getty Images Sneakers Kanye West Steps Out In New Adidas Yeezy 700: First Look 11.3K