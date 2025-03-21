21 Savage Mourns The Loss Of His Longtime Affiliate Lotto Savage After Georgia Shooting

21 Savage may be one of the biggest rappers today, but he will never forget the people that made him evolve into such a superstar from back home. He recently took to Instagram to share some throwback pictures of him with Lotto Savage, who reportedly and tragically passed away at the age of 36 this week due to a shooting in Decatur, Georgia. Not much else emerged about the incident or a possible motive, although plenty of people already took to social media to share conspiracy theories and trivialize this loss. While 21 didn't have anything to say on the matter yet, his silence and pure reminiscing says a thousand words. Our sympathies go out to all of Lotto's loved ones and close colleagues.

For those unaware, 21 Savage and Lotto Savage rose like foam in the mid-2010s, putting their Slaughter Gang collective on their backs before the former's blow-up in the mainstream. They go way back, and collaborated with a lot of other Atlanta artists for gritty and grimy bangers. While it's a difficult time right now, they clearly made their legacy a potent one that fans will celebrate and treasure on Lotto's behalf.

RIP Lotto Savage

Elsewhere, the "Runnin" MC made some big plans for 2025, and we're sure he will carry the memory of Lotto Savage with him everywhere he goes. For example, 21 Savage joined the very last Dreamville Festival in North Carolina as a headliner, which will take place later this year on April 5 and 6. Other big names include J. Cole, Lil Wayne and various Cash Money collaborators, J.I.D, Erykah Badu, GloRilla, Chief Keef, and many more.

Meanwhile, you may have heard about 21 Savage's loyalty in other instances this year, such as a recent shoutout from the battle-berated Drake. "Savage, you the only n***a checkin' on me when we really in some s**t, brother," he rapped on "GIMME A HUG" off of his PARTYNEXTDOOR collab album, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U. The brotherhood that he shared with Lotto and many other Slaughter Gang members is even more potent, and one that will endure for a long time. RIP Lotto Savage.