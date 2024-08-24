Lucki Slams Live Nation During "The Gemini Tour" Concert

Lucki isn't happy about his pay on his ongoing tour.

Lucki went off on Live Nation at multiple points during his The Gemini Tour concert in Indianapolis on Friday night. In doing so, he accused the company of treating him like a "robot" and underpaying him to perform. He explained that he didn't want to be there that night, but did so for the kids in attendance.

"I'm not a f*cking robot. You can't book people on shows back to back and you not really paying me tonight what the f*ck I wanna be paid. And the only reason I'm doing this sh*t is because Indiana is close to f*cking home. I swear to God. But I'm not a f*cking robot," he said. "Literally, I'm rich as f*ck. I stay in the f*cking crib. I don't got f*cking time for this. You want me to perform back to back, you need to pay me like I wanna be paid."

Lucki Performs During Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash Festival

BRIDGEVIEW, ILLINOIS - JUNE 15: Lucki performs during the Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash Festival at SeatGeek Stadium on June 15, 2024, in Bridgeview, Illinois. (Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images)

From there, Lucki stopped the show one more time to call out Live Nation if they refused to pay him after his comments. "I'm only doing this sh*t for the f*cking kids," he remarked. "I don't give a f*ck. If I perform 20 minutes and leave, I don't give a f*ck. I'm not tryna finesse the check or nothing." Later on, he asked the crowd to join him in saying, "f*ck Live Nation."

Lucki has been on tour since July when he embarked across the country to promote his latest studio album, GEMIN!. The project features collaborations with Lil Yachty, Future, 42 Dugg, Rylo Rodriguez, and more artists. He prepared for the release with two EPs, earlier this year, in the form of 2 Faced and 2 Faced, Pt. 2. Be on the lookout for further updates on Lucki on HotNewHipHop.

Lucki Pauses His Indianapolis Concert

