Live Nation Sued By Stagehand For The Weeknd

Live Nation is facing a new lawsuit after a stagehand was injured at a show in Texas. The show was one of the stops on The Weeknd’s After Hours tour, which is still going on. The tour will head to Latin America starting next month and it’s been going on since last year. The show in question happened at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas over a year ago on August 14, 2022. The show drew an incredible crowd of over 60,000 people, but it didn’t go off without a hitch. Now a new lawsuit is emerging by a stagehand claiming he was injured while setting up the massive stage design for the show.

According to Pitchfork, the lawsuit was filed by Steve Genovese, who claims that an on-site accident happened on August 9 while he was working to set up the show. “While marking the floor for the stage dimensions, [Genovese] was run over by a forklift which was being operated by another worker on site,” the filing reads. “As a result, [he] suffered severe, excruciatingly painful, and permanently disabling injuries to his leg. The flesh and muscle were torn away from [his] leg and were detached from the bones.” Live Nation, Cowboys Stadium LP, C3 Presents, and David Weise & Associates are all named in the lawsuit.

Stagehand Sues Live Nation After Injury Setting Up The Weeknd Show

Recording artist The Weeknd performs on his Starboy: Legend of the Fall 2017 World Tour at the AT&T Center on October 19, 2017 in San Antonio, Texas. / AFP PHOTO / SUZANNE CORDEIRO (Photo credit should read SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)

The Weeknd has been piling on records for his After Hours tour. In terms of total gross, it’s the highest-selling tour of the 2020s so far. He also broke the attendance record at the London Stadium with an astonishing 80,000 fans in attendance.

The Weeknd also makes two appearances on one of the biggest albums of 2023, Travis Scott’s UTOPIA. He teamed up with Scott and Bad Bunny for the album’s lead single “K-POP.” Then he appears again on the album proper alongside Swae Lee on the track “CIRCUS MAXIMUS.” What do you think about the new lawsuit filed by a stagehand for The Weeknd? Let us know in the comment section below.

