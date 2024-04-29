Scrappy & Erica Dixon's Daughter Hilariously Roasts Them Over Dating Rumors

ATLANTA, GA - MARCH 13: Erica Dixon and Lil Scrappy attend Bangladesh's birthday celebration at STK Restaurant on March 13, 2013 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/FilmMagic)

Emani couldn't help but make a joke.

Scrappy and Erica Dixon have a long history with one another. The two have certainly been wrapped up in plenty of rumors throughout the years. Overall, this is going to happen when you are trying to be in the public eye. It is certainly not an easy position to be in, however, the pair have done a solid job of weathering the storm. Now, however, the two are embroiled in new dating rumors. Some believe that they have rekindled their romance, and social media has had a lot to say about it.

Well, now, it seems like their daughter Emani is weighing in. In a TikTok video, the Emani took a video of her mom lying in bed, with the caption “Dance or go back to your bd [baby dad]." Furthermore, she added to the caption: “She not dancing hard enough yall… i think she going back." Ultimately, it is a pretty humorous post given the circumstances. It also subsequently led to reactions over on The Shade Room, with fans weighing in on this situation.

Scrappy & Erica Dixon Are Making Headlines

"She already went back. He probably under them covers next to her," one person wrote. "lol she know her mama went back. She probably asking them why they coparenting and leaving her at home," said another. Others simply expressed support for Erica Dixon, regardless of what is going down. "Erica is so unbothered and doing her.. I absolutely love it. If she with her kids father or not she doing her!!! Get it girl," a commenter said.

Let us know what you think of the latest rumors involving Scrappy and Erica Dixon, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that they should be back together? What do you make of their daughter poking fun at them? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

