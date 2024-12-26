Keyshia Cole Cuts Livestream Off After Son Trolls Her With Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" Bars

"I hear you like 'em young..."

Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" might just go down as the most quotable hip-hop track of 2024, but quoting those diss bars at somebody isn't quite as fun. Moreover, Keyshia Cole recently learned that the hard way from her son, who was accompanying her during an Instagram Live sessions when he quoted some of the record's lyrics at her. "I hear you like 'em young," the little one sung at her, which made her laugh and promptly shut down the livestream. Of course, a lot of fans felt that maybe the R&B singer took this personally, but she did laugh, so maybe it's not that serious.

However, the main reason as to why fans even reached that conclusion was because of Keyshia Cole's relationship with a younger rapper. She and Hunxho even faced breakup rumors recently, and fans fell for the trap once more when they reunited much to their shock. Some online users are pretty staunch haters of the couple, criticizing their bond from the jump and doubling down amid this gossip. Others don't understand what all the fuss is about, but such is the nature of Internet discourse.

Keyshia Cole's Son Trolls Her With "Not Like Us" Lyrics

But Keyshia Cole isn't the only one with a bone to pick with Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us." You probably already know all about Drake's legal petition against UMG and Spotify for allegedly boosting this diss track's streams, which remains a huge controversy. But not all of hip-hop is against this move, as Tony Yayo recently defended him. "Money is power. Power is money, right? He must know something. [...] Either way, we're talking about it right now. They're both winning."