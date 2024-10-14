Male OnlyFans Star Gucci Third Leg Accused Of Allegedly Giving Multiple Women Herpes

Gucci Third Leg has been hit with explosive allegations.

Male OnlyFans creator Gucci Third Leg is currently under a ton of scrutiny following a TikTok from former collaborator Danae Davis. Overall, Davis accused the male OF star of allegedly giving her HSV-2, otherwise known as herpes. She alleges that she was 19 at the time of their collaboration and that he never disclosed with her that he had the STI. Furthermore, she alleges that Gucci Third Leg knew about his diagnosis and was purposely keeping it from all of the women he was collaborating with.

Davis goes on to say that Gucci allegedly exposed dozens upon dozens of women to the disease. For those who may not know, Gucci Third Leg has collaborated with some of the biggest pornstars in the world. In fact, content creators like Adin Ross and Deshae Frost have even slept with some of the women Gucci Third Leg has been with, which has opened a huge can of worms. Moreover, in the past, Gucci Third Leg has claimed to have slept with over 3,000 women. Needless to say, this could prove to be a massive issue for the star, going forward.

Gucci Third Leg Initial Accusation

As it stands, Gucci Third Leg has not issued a statement on the allegations. However, his name has been trending on platforms such as TikTok and even Twitter, now known as X. Fans are up in arms over Gucci's alleged behavior and they want to see him be held accountable. Meanwhile, OnlyFans creators who have collaborated with him in the past are now going to have to get themselves tested. While many sex workers already do these tests regularly, there is no doubt that the allegations against Gucci have created some anxiety amongst the community.

List Of Creators He Worked With

Let us know what you think about all of this mess, in the comments section down below and please be respectful. Were you aware that this story made the rounds on social media over the weekend? Stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the entertainment world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite personalities and their upcoming projects.