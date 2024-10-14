Donte DiVincenzo Calls Out Tom Thibodeau During Fiery Return To New York

Donte DiVincenzo appeared to call out his former head coach, Tom Thibodeau, during his return to Madison Square Garden after the Knicks traded him to the Minnesota Timberwolves as a part of a blockbuster trade. After the preseason game on Sunday, he also needed to be separated from Knicks assistant Rick Brunson during a tense exchange of words.
“I can't finish, right Thibs,” DiVincenzo allegedly yelled at head coach Tom Thibodeau making a contested layup. While at the foul line, he added: "That’s what happens when they let you run the show."
Donte DiVincenzo Celebrates As A Member Of The Knicks
DiVincenzo addressed his feelings about the trade while speaking with The New York Daily News at his locker before the game. “The timing is obviously not the most ideal, so figuring out the living situation, getting the family comfortable. That’s like the first thing you try to do. Because the basketball kind of takes care of itself,” DiVincenzo said. “You think about anything when you’re on the court. When you’re off the court, you just have to figure out logistics of life. I think that’s the biggest adjustment.”
Donte DiVincenzo Trolls Tom Thibodeau
In exchange for DiVincenzo and Julius Randle, the Knicks acquired Karl-Anthony Towns. DiVincenzo had been coming off of the best season of his career as he reunited with several college teammates from Villanova. Check out the most viral moments from Sunday's matchup between the Timberwolves and Knicks below. Be on the lookout for further updates on Donte DiVincenzo and the NBA on HotNewHipHop.
