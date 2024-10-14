Donte DiVincenzo Calls Out Tom Thibodeau During Fiery Return To New York

Donte DiVincenzo needed to be separated from Knicks assistant Rick Brunson.

Donte DiVincenzo appeared to call out his former head coach, Tom Thibodeau, during his return to Madison Square Garden after the Knicks traded him to the Minnesota Timberwolves as a part of a blockbuster trade. After the preseason game on Sunday, he also needed to be separated from Knicks assistant Rick Brunson during a tense exchange of words.

“I can't finish, right Thibs,” DiVincenzo allegedly yelled at head coach Tom Thibodeau making a contested layup. While at the foul line, he added: "That’s what happens when they let you run the show."

Donte DiVincenzo Celebrates As A Member Of The Knicks

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 22: Donte DiVincenzo #0 of the New York Knicks reacts after a three-point shot during the second half against the Philadelphia 76ers in Game Two of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs at Madison Square Garden on April 22, 2024, in New York City. The Knicks won 104-101. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

DiVincenzo addressed his feelings about the trade while speaking with The New York Daily News at his locker before the game. “The timing is obviously not the most ideal, so figuring out the living situation, getting the family comfortable. That’s like the first thing you try to do. Because the basketball kind of takes care of itself,” DiVincenzo said. “You think about anything when you’re on the court. When you’re off the court, you just have to figure out logistics of life. I think that’s the biggest adjustment.”

Donte DiVincenzo Trolls Tom Thibodeau