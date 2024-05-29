Karl-Anthony Towns Hate Article Gets Massive Backlash From NBA Fans

BYJamil David20 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Minnesota Timberwolves v Dallas Mavericks - Game Four
DALLAS, TEXAS - MAY 28: Karl-Anthony Towns #32 of the Minnesota Timberwolves reacts against the Dallas Mavericks during the third quarter in Game Four of the Western Conference Finals at American Airlines Center on May 28, 2024 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

The article has caused quite a stir.

Sportswriters frequently have harsh opinions on the topics they write about. It's required for the job. It is the responsibility of sports writers to speak their minds and tell it like it is. Additionally, it is all well and good to voice criticism of a team or individual if they are doing poorly on the court or exhibiting bad behavior off it. NBA fans are criticizing a recent article on Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns for going beyond critique. Furthermore, due to its insulting tone and lack of substantive critique, a recent SB Nation essay attacking Towns has drawn outrage from Minnesota Timberwolves supporters.

According to fans, there was a great example of unfair and poor criticism and writing in an SB Nation column by Abe Beame that was published on Tuesday, titled "An ode to Karl-Anthony Towns, the most annoying guy in the NBA." Good sports writers will strive to be fair and avoid unwarranted and unnecessary criticisms. Fans say that Beame was not fair and reveled in unnecessary and personal criticism towards Towns. Overall, the piece has been derided by fans as an attempt to tear down a player for no real reason. 

Read More: Karl-Anthony Towns Says Anthony Edwards Will Be "The Next Face Of The NBA"

Fans Come To Karl-Anthony Towns Defense Over Article

The column's insulting and nonconstructive criticism has drawn criticism from Minnesota Timberwolves supporters. The article started a discussion on where to draw the line in sports journalism between discourteous comments and constructive criticism. Additionally, fans also noted that although the article is over 1600 words, only 40 words describe Town's performance in the Western Conference Finals. Ultimately, Fans say It was a pretentious way of stating that Towns is annoying.

The internet has called out the piece, saying there was really nothing substantial to criticize about the article. Fans are saying that the sports writing was subpar, without any of the components that elevate a column. Yes, it was critical, but it wasn't about anything significant. Additionally, some of the barbs included that Towns looks annoying and that he's goofy, weird, and awkward. Furthermore, Towns was also called a "tryhard," which seems like a strange insult for a professional athlete. Overall, the article has sparked a lot of backlash and discussion around what is valid criticism and what is just mean-spirited insults. 

Read More: Jordyn Woods Previews New Love Song Dedicated To Karl-Anthony Towns

[via]

About The Author
Jamil David
Jamil David is a Sports and pop culture writer based in Houston Tx. Jamil is a Sports Writer For HNHH, covering everything from the NBA to the NFL and everything in between.
recommended content
Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - May 19, 2023SportsJordyn Woods And Karl-Anthony Towns Go Luxury Shopping In Paris2.5K
2024 NBA All-Star - PracticeSportsKarl-Anthony Towns Says Anthony Edwards Will Be "The Next Face Of The NBA"801
Minnesota Timberwolves v Washington WizardsSportsKarl-Anthony Towns Hit With Horrible Injury Update2.5K
Buffalo Bills v Los Angeles RamsSportsKarl-Anthony Towns Cops Expensive Gift For Jordyn Woods2.4K