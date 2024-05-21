Jordyn Woods Previews New Love Song Dedicated To Karl-Anthony Towns

There's a song to go along with Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns' celebration of their fourth anniversary together. With a lovely Instagram photo on Tuesday, Woods, 26, celebrated her four-year anniversary with her NBA player boyfriend, Towns, 28. Their joy follows the Timberwolves star's 98-90 comeback victory in Game 7 over the reigning champion Denver Nuggets. The T-Wolves are now advancing him to Towns' first conference finals. Jordyn Woods even previewed a new song that is dedicated to her man.

“4 years with my Bestfriend. ❤️ here’s a snippet of a song I wrote for him 🔥🥲🙃,” wrote Woods on IG along with a video of the couple’s many outings together throughout their relationship. The unpublished song "Be With You" was utilized for the video, although it's unclear when the singer would release the full-length version. Karl Towns is about to face off against the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference Finals, but first, he and his girlfriend Jordyn Woods had to show some serious love to one another.

Jordyn Woods Dedicates New Song to Karl-Anthony Towns

The pair were reportedly originally acquainted by a common acquaintance a number of years ago, but it wasn't until May 2020 that their friendship took a romantic turn. "Me and Jordyn met years ago knowing common people and just became friends,” Woods said per People. “And ever since then, our relationship grew where we became more than friends. I'm not saying in that way, but just best friends. And then we started having a deeper relationship." In September, they officially launched their Instagram account by sharing a number of pictures of themselves taken on the beach.

Karl-Anthony Towns balled out against the defending champion Denver Nuggets. He helped secure his team a spot in the Western Conference Finals, with Jordyn Woods there to support along the way. Jordyn said of his accomplishment on Instagram, "He has overcome so much adversity to get to the point in his career, let alone knee surgery earlier this season," she continued. "I am so proud and in awe of him. 🥲 This is your moment! 🐺🤞🏽❤️." Overall, its a beautiful love story between KAT and Woods.

