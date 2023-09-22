Jordyn Woods’ Birthday Bikini Pics Prove She’s On Her Worst Behaviour This Year

It's not even her birthday (yet), but Jordyn Woods' cake has the internet ready to put some icing on it. The socialite will be turning 26 tomorrow (September 23), and to celebrate, she's already showing off her hourglass figure in a white thong bikini for all of her Instagram followers to oogle over. Several of them are congratulating NBA star Karl-Anthony Towns on securing Woods as his girlfriend, and many others sent over early birthday greetings to the model as she embarks on what could be the biggest year of her life yet.

"Birthday behaviour," the fashionista wrote in the caption of her photo dump, which landed on Thursday (September 21). Throughout the snaps, we see Woods posing in what appears to be a luxury home with a pool, showcasing her slim thick body from all angles on the staircase, sitting by the water, and lying on the ground. "Y'all said she lost the cake lol, not even. Got bigger tbh," one fan pointed out in the comments.

Read More: Jordyn Woods Celebrates Her 25th Birthday With A Loving Message From Karl-Anthony Towns

Jordyn Woods Serves Body in a White Bikini

Woods' body has been the subject of much debate in recent months. She's notably slimmed down several sizes, and while trolls credit it to Ozempic or other over-the-counter methods, the reality star's most loyal fans are confident that she would disclose any work that she's had done. It's unclear who the brunette beauty plans to celebrate her special day with this weekend, but we're curious to see if her former BFF will be in attendance at any parties.

When she and Kylie Jenner called it quits on their friendship several years ago, some speculated that Jordyn Woods' career was over for good. However, she's since proved the opposite, as she's got both a thriving long-term relationship and a successful fashion brand under her belt to brag about. Interestingly, she and the mother of two have been spending time together again recently, even linking up at New York Fashion Week earlier this summer. See content from that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

Read More: Kylie Jenner & Jordyn Woods Are In Bestie Mode At NYFW In New TikTok

[Via]