Karl-Anthony Towns Cops Expensive Gift For Jordyn Woods

Karl-Anthony Towns has a lot going on this upcoming NBA season. Overall, Towns is someone who is always tasked with leading the Timberwolves. Regardless of how hard it has gotten, Towns has remained loyal to the franchise. At this point in his career, he is one of the best bigs in the league, and it will be interesting to see how he does this year. However, basketball is only just one facet of his life right now. For instance, he is currently dating none other than Jordyn Woods, who is known for her Kardashian association.

Towns started dating Woods around the time he lost his mother and other family members to COVID-19. Woods has been a huge part of his support system, and there is no doubt that he is grateful to have her. This season, Woods will certainly be spending some time in Minnesota to watch her man. Moreover, it just so happens that she is celebrating a birthday, very soon. The two were out on the town to commemorate the occasion, and it seems as though KAT knew just what to get her.

Karl-Anthony Towns Chooses To Splurge

In the Instagram post above, you can see Woods holding what appears to be a gorgeous Birkin bag. Birkin bags continue to be all the rage these days, and the smile on her face speaks to the happiness such an accessory brings. Although some may find that cringe, there are those out there who believe receiving a gift is the best thing ever. Overall, these two seem to know what the other likes. How can you hate on a man giving his girl what she wants? That said, this is the internet, and the internet loves to hate.

