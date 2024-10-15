DJ Akademiks Wades Into Gucci Third Leg Drama By Asking Danae Davis A Ridiculous NSFW Question

Ak is known for asking some out of pocket questions.

DJ Akademiks and Adin Ross found themselves on a stream together on Monday night. Overall, this stream had just one goal in mind. That goal was to get to the bottom of the situation involving Danae Davis and Gucci Third Leg. Over the weekend, Davis accused Gucci of giving her an STI in the form of HSV-2, otherwise known as Genital Herpes. Moreover, Davis accused Gucci of allegedly passing along herpes to dozens of women as he has self-reported a body count of over 3000.

As we reported earlier today, Akademiks and Ross spoke to Gucci about the allegations. The OnlyFans star proclaimed his innocence at numerous points. He noted that the sore on his genitals was actually from shaving. Meanwhile, he showcased a screenshot of STI test results. All of them came back negative except for his HSV-1 diagnosis. Although, HSV-1 is typically just normal cold sores and is reportedly quite common. Having said all of that, Akademiks is now going viral for a question he asked while interviewing Danae Davis in an attempt to get her side of the story.

DJ Akademiks Talks To Danae Davis

As you can see in the video above, Ak asks Davis whether or not Gucci Third Leg performed well in bed. Unsurprisingly, this question landed Ak in Twitter reaction jail as numerous fans came out to clown him for being so brazen. Some felt like the question was inappropriate while others said it was disrespectful. After all, Davis has gone through a lot and is making some very bold and serious allegations. One has to wonder if a different journalist would have had better questions prepared.