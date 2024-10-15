DJ Akademiks Banned On Twitch Following Gucci Third Leg Debacle

Akademiks can still stream elsewhere.

DJ Akademiks has been streaming on Twitch for quite some time. Overall, fans tune into his streams in droves as they understand that anything can happen. Ak can be a Howard Stern-like figure in that his fans and his haters tune into his streams. Last night, Akademiks found himself on stream with Gucci Third Leg. This is an OnlyFans creator who ended up catching heat on social media for allegedly giving herpes to another creator by the name of Danae Davis.

Akademiks was on stream with Davis where he was attempting to get to the bottom of what happened with Gucci. From there, he brought Gucci on and interrogated him as well. It was an interesting stream and one that led to many memorable moments. It should also be noted that he did the stream with Adin Ross, who is a controversial streamer in his own right. However, it seems like Twitch was not a fan of the antics as they banned Ak from the platform.

DJ Akademiks Is Done... For Now

The reasoning for the ban is actually quite simple. In fact, it has nothing to do with Ak bringing on adult film stars. Instead, it has everything to do with the fact that Adin Ross is banned on Twitch. When you yourself are a Twitch streamer, you are prohibited from doing any kind of streaming with banned creators. Luckily for Akademiks, he also streams on YouTube, Rumble, and he could probably stream on Kick if he wanted to. Needless to say, he doesn't have much to worry about.

