Boosie Badazz Shocks Fans With TMI Confession

BY Caroline Fisher
Boosie is putting it all out there.

Boosie Badazz is someone who never hesitates to speak his mind online. He doesn't shy away from sharing his thoughts with his supporters, regardless of how personal they may be. He did just this last week when he chatted with fans on Instagram Live while he was at the gym. According to him, he's trying to put on weight for a movie role he's preparing for. During the stream, viewers were able to ask the Louisiana rapper questions, including what he likes to wear when he works out.

“What I wear to the gym? Sweatpants, tee-shirt,” he responded. “I don’t even wear drawers. I barely ever wear drawers, I ain’t gon’ lie. Yeah, I barely ever wear underwear.” Unsurprisingly, Boosie's revelation has earned some hilarious reactions from fans, who are sounding off about it in the LiveBitez comments section. "SCREAMIN. I cnt stand him," one Instagram user writes alongside a laughing emoji. "Bruhhh boosie funny asf!" another says.

Boosie Badazz Admits He "Barely Ever" Wears Underwear

Boosie's latest remarks come shortly after he took to X to ask Donald Trump for a presidential pardon. He's currently facing various gun-related charges. "Trump CHECK MY CASE OUT!! MY CASE WAS DISMISSED BUT BIDENS DOJ RECHARGED ME WITH THE SAME GUN CHARGE," he wrote in part. "I WAS TOLD I AM THE ONLY PERSON IN THE COUNTRY FACING THAT CHARGE NOW. PRESIDENT TRUMP, I ALREADY WAS GIVEN A 10 YEAR SENTENCE N STATE N 2009 FOR 3 rd offense MARIJUANA ( grams ,grams,grams ) I NEVER WAS EVEN OFFERED REHAB STRAIGHT TO PRISON."

Boosie received a great deal of backlash for his request, prompting him to fire back. In a series of follow-up tweets, he slammed those criticizing him for asking for a pardon, noting how he did the same when Joe Biden was in office. "YALL SAYING I SHOULDNT ASK FOR A PARDON. SHUT THE F*CK UP. IM GO KEEP ASKING. THIS MY LIFE," he added.

