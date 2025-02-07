Boosie Badazz Commits A Crime Against Sneakers By Wearing One Air Jordan 5 And One Air Jordan 12

Dec 6, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Rapper Boosie Badazz high fives with fans during the game between the against the Atlanta Hawks during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Is Boosie ahead of the trend or way off track?

Boosie Badazz is never shy when it comes to making a statement, but his latest sneaker choice has the internet talking for all the wrong reasons. In a recent appearance, the rapper was spotted rocking two completely different Air Jordans, and sneakerheads are not happy. On one foot, he laced up a classic Air Jordan 5 in a black and white color scheme. While on the other, he sported an Air Jordan 12 "French Blue." Mixing and matching Jordans isn’t unheard of, but wearing two entirely different models takes things to another level.

Jordan Brand is known for its rich history, storytelling, and sneaker culture. Each silhouette carries its own legacy, and most fans believe that pairing two separate models together disrupts that heritage. The Air Jordan 5, released in 1990, was inspired by fighter jets and is one of Tinker Hatfield’s most recognizable designs. The Air Jordan 12 "French Blue", on the other hand, is a sleek and modern take on MJ’s 12th signature sneaker, known for its bold blocking and premium leather. Seeing both sneakers side by side—on one person’s feet—feels like a violation of the sneakerhead code.

Boosie Badazz Air Jordan Mishap

Boosie has always been one to do things his way, and this sneaker choice is no different. Whether intentional or just a mix-up, his decision to wear mismatched Jordans has sparked debates across social media. Some fans are laughing it off, saying Boosie is just being Boosie, while others are calling it an unforgivable sneaker sin. The unwritten rules of sneaker culture don’t explicitly say you can’t wear two different Air Jordans. Most collectors would agree that this isn’t the move.

Despite the controversy, Boosie seems unbothered, and this likely won’t be the last time he stirs up sneaker drama. Maybe next time, he’ll go with a properly matched pair—or double down and push sneaker culture in an entirely new direction. Love it or hate it, Boosie’s sneaker mishap is proof that in fashion, rules are made to be broken.

