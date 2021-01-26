Greatest Hits
- Music2Pac's "Greatest Hits" Surges On The Charts And Makes History2Pac's legacy and music continues to live on.By Tallie Spencer
- MusicE-40 Is A West Coast Icon: His Biggest HitsThe East Bay, California rapper is widely considered to be a west coast icon for his deep influence on the Bay Area hyphy scene.By Wyatt Westlake
- MusicKelly Rowland's Biggest HitsShe has many big collaborations, but Kelly Rowland also has plenty of solo hits. By Wyatt Westlake
- MusicK-Ci & JoJo's Greatest HitsK-Ci & JoJo have a good amount of hits. Besides their work with Jodeci and their hit single "All My Life", what other hits from the duo do you enjoy?By Brandon Simmons
- MusicJermaine Dupri Answers Critics Who Say He's Not RelevantDupri addresses haters with his iconic list of top hits.By Diya Singhvi
- MusicTupac's Estate Reportedly Releasing New Music SoonFour previously unreleased tracks are reportedly included in an upcoming Greatest Hits album.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicEminem Reveals "Curtain Call 2" Tracklist Featuring 50 Cent, Beyoncé, & MoreEminem has shared the tracklist for his upcoming greatest hits collection, "Curtain Call 2."By Cole Blake
- MusicEminem Announces Greatest Hits Album, "Curtain Call 2"Eminem is releasing a second greatest hits collection later this summer.By Cole Blake
- MusicKid Cudi Reveals Cover Art & Tracklist For "The Boy Who Flew To The Moon Vol. 1"Kid Cudi's greatest hits compilation will include 2015's "love." By Aron A.
- MusicEminem Seemingly Confirms "Curtain Call 2" Is On The WayCould a new Eminem compilation be on the way?By Alexander Cole
- NumbersThe Weeknd Scores Big On "The Highlights" First-Week SalesThe Weeknd will hit #2 with his compilation album "The Highlights".By Alex Zidel
- MusicThe Weeknd Releases "The Highlights" Album Ahead Of Super Bowl PerformanceThe Weeknd releases "The Highlights", a collection of his greatest hits, ahead of his historic Super Bowl Halftime performance.By Alex Zidel