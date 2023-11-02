The Alchemist And Action Bronson Are A Fun Pair On “Vertigo” From “Flying High 2”

The Alchemist is one of the busiest producers of 2023. In fact, he may just be the most active one this year. It all began in the middle of February with a single featuring Larry June, "60 Days." That turned out to be the lead track off of their collaborative record, The Great Escape. From that point on, there was no slowing down for Uncle Al. A couple of months later, he and Domo Genesis got together for No Idols. Additionally, others like Roc Marciano, MIKE and Wiki, as well as Earl Sweatshirt all got to work on their respective efforts with him too.

But, before those tapes, he put out a solo EP, Flying High at the end of June. The Alchemist grabbed Earl for that as well, including billy woods, Boldy James, and more for the four tracks to go along with instrumental versions. Now, he is getting ready for his seventh project. It will be the sequel to Flying High. Supposedly dropping at midnight tonight, November 3, the format will remain the same. However, this time there will be five songs and their accompanying instrumentals.

Listen To "Vertigo" From The Alchemist And Action Bronson

We just received the lead single from The Alchemist moments ago. The track, "Vertigo" features a guest appearance from Action Bronson. Both are rapping on this cut and it features the typical vibes from these two. The beat has a guitar-backed instrumental and some swirling synths too.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand-new single from The Alchemist and Action Bronson, "Vertigo?" Are you ready for another project from The Alchemist? Do you think this will be the best song on the EP?

