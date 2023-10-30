The Alchemist Unveils Exciting Features For New EP, “Flying High 2”

On Friday (November 3), one of hip-hop's most legendary, hard-working, and enduring producers is dropping yet another project. Moreover, The Alchemist just shared some very promising additional details on his forthcoming EP, Flying High Part Two. Of course, the main thing that most people look for on producer-led projects like these are the featured guests. While any offering from Uncle Al is exciting no matter if he's solo or paired up with someone else, the special guests on this five-track offering are right up his alley. They are all former collaborators that he has spectacular chemistry with, so we can't wait to see what they cook up.

Furthermore, let's go into this EP's revealed tracklist. In contrast to its excellent predecessor, Flying High Part Two will contain a solo song as its opener, "Turkish Link." It's unclear whether this is just an instrumental from The Alchemist or if he'll be spitting bars for it. Given his recent "Nothing Is Freestyle," in which he raps with ease, confidence, and skill- plus the fact that "Turkish Link" has an instrumental version on its Side B- we can assume that he'll tap into that once again. Speaking of instrumental versions, one will be available for each of the five main songs, making this a ten-cut effort in total.

Read More: Jay Electronica Declares It “ALBUM TIME,” Tags Diddy, 2 Chainz, The Alchemist, & More On IG

The Alchemist Unveils Flying High Part Two's Cover Art & Tracklist: Read Below

The same was true for the original Flying High, whose four tracks paired up with their instrumental versions to make for an eight-song EP. However, another difference present in its sequel is the amount of features. We have one for each of the remaining four songs on Flying High Part Two: Conway The Machine on "Phil Drummond," Action Bronson on "Vertigo," Oh No on "Royal Hand" (credited as Gangrene, the duo comprising of Oh No and The Alchemist), and Curren$y on "Pain Different." Whereas its first installment had two MCs on each main song, its sequel keeps the spotlight solely on one lyricist- and one producer, of course.

Meanwhile, with all this in mind, it's hard to be anything less than excited for Flying High Part Two. With other albums like Faith Is A Rock with MIKE and Wiki and VOIR DIRE with Earl Sweatshirt under his belt for 2023, the iconic beatmaker is going to keep building this year up to be one of his best. What else can we expect? For more news and the latest updates on The Alchemist, stick around on HNHH.

Read More: A$AP Rocky & Earl Sweatshirt Hit Up The Alchemist’s Home Studio