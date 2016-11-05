physical release
- MusicThe Alchemist Announces "Hall & Nash 2" With Westside Gunn & Conway The MachineThis trio had scrapped a sequel to the Griselda rappers' "Hall & Nash" mixtape, and they are reviving it exclusively as a physical release.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureBoldy James Gearing Up To Drop New Physical-Only EPThe new six-track project is set to release on CD, vinyl and cassettes on January 16.By Isaac Fontes
- MusicNas To Release 25th Anniversary Edition Of "It Was Written" With New Bonus SongsNas is releasing a special edition of "It Was Written," in honor of the album's 25th-anniversary.By Cole Blake
- MusicEminem "Kamikaze" Merch Is Now AvailableEminem is capitalizing on his new album by dropping some fresh merch.By Alex Zidel
- MusicXXXTENTACION's "17" Certified Platinum Ahead Of One Year AnniversaryXXXTENTACION's debut studio album has officially gone platinum.By Aron A.
- MusicDrake's "Scorpion" Will Get Physical Release on July 13: Report"Scorpion" will be available the old-fashioned way soon.By Milca P.
- MusicDrake To Release "More Life" CDs Next WeekMore CDs for your head top.By Angus Walker
- NewsRead Travis Scott's "Thank You" Message From The "Birds In The Trap Sing McKnight" Physical ReleaseTake a look inside the packaging of Travis' new release.By Trevor Smith