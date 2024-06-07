Howard University Revokes Diddy's Honorary Doctorate Degree

Diddy no longer has a doctorate.

The Diddy fallout continues. The mogul's legacy has been thoroughly dismantled over the last eight months. The footage of him attacking his ex-girlfriend, Cassie, the multiple lawsuits, and the harrowing recollections of those who worked under him have made it virtually impossible to view him in the light that fans once did. Howard University feels the same. Diddy's alma mater decided to strip the mogul of the honorary doctorate degree they awarded him back in 2014.

Howard University’s Board of Trustees announced their decision on June 7. The board made it clear that they do not condone the crimes that Diddy has been accused of caught doing, and therefore strip him of his honorary doctorate credentials. "Mr. Combs’ behavior, as captured in a recently released video, is so fundamentally incompatible with Howard University’s core values and beliefs," the statement read. "He is deemed no longer worthy to hold the institution’s highest honor." The statement further stated that the man born Sean Combs will not be invited to special occasions and events held on Howard's campus.

Diddy Is No Longer Welcome On Howard's Campus

The board's decision comes on the heels of a Rolling Stone expose on Diddy. It detailed some of the mogul's previously documented allegations, but it also shed light on a violent incident that allegedly took place on Howard's campus. Several students claimed they saw Diddy remove his belt and beat a woman he was dating at the time. The woman in question refused to answer questions, but the students recalled fearing for her life. "She would tense up [when Combs appeared]," one of them explained. "He just had a weird control thing. I felt like she was fearful."