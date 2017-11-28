I Promise
- SportsLeBron James "I Promise" Documentary Receives Inspirational TrailerA YouTube Originals documentary on LeBron James' "I Promise" School is on the way. By Taylor McCloud
- SportsLeBron James Expresses Joy Over "Wheaties" Box AppearanceLeBron's "Wheaties" box features kids from his "I Promise" school in Akron.By Alexander Cole
- SportsLeBron James Reacts To Winning Two Kids' Choice AwardsLeBron James picked up a special award for his work with the I Promise school.By Alexander Cole
- SportsLeBron James Drops Trailer For Uplifting "I Promise" DocumentaryLeBron James' "I Promise" school was opened in 2018 and has helped numerous at-risk youth in Akron, Ohio.By Alexander Cole
- SportsLeBron James Reveals The Name Of His First Ever Children's BookLeBron James is about to be a children's author.By Alexander Cole
- SportsLeBron James Gifts Free College Tuition To "I Promise" Students: WatchLeBron has been doing great things in the community.By Alexander Cole
- SportsLeBron James Makes Huge Announcement Regarding His "I Promise" SchoolLeBron is always doing great things in the community.By Alexander Cole
- SportsLeBron James Gifts "I Promise" Students With Fire New Nike Shoes: PhotosJames had the students smiling from ear to ear.By Alexander Cole
- SportsLeBron James' "I Promise" School Is Already Seeing Rising Test ScoresThe school currently serves at-risk youth in Akron, Ohio.By Alexander Cole
- SportsLeBron James' "I Promise" School Boasts Huge Test Score ImprovementsLeBron James is proud of the progress.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersNike LeBron 16 "I Promise" Draw Open Now Thru Black FridayYou can win the LeBron 16, or one of 7 surfboards, for just $10.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsLeBron James Building "I Promise" School In Akron, OhioLeBron James is changing the game, building a brand new school in his hometown.By Kyle Rooney