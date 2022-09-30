Twitter users often debate about who belongs on the Mount Rushmore of Rap, but when it comes time to hand out the awards to those who belong on the Mount Rushmore of Style, West Coast rapper Kendrick Lamar believes that just one person should be recognized.

On Thursday (September 29), the Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers artist hopped on Twitter to show some love to Grammy Award-winning producer Taz Arnold, who has an undeniably distinct sense of fashion that’s earned him praise from fellow creatives all across the industry.

Taz Arnold at Proximity Greenhouse on January 21, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ella Hovsepian/Getty Images)

“The Westside original,” Lamar wrote above four photos of Arnold included in his tweet. “My Mount Rushmore of Style.”

As HipHopDX notes, aside from just admiring his fashion sense, the father of two has also connected with his friend on a musical level. Arnold, who’s a part of the genre-bending L.A. group The Sa-Ra Creative Partners, co-produced three tracks on 2015’s To Pimp a Butterfly – “u,” “Momma,” and “For Sale? (Interlude).”

The “Glorious” artist had high praise for Lamar after working with him in the studio, saying, “He’s ill man. He directs people.”

“He writes his own material to a whole other level. He writes your material. He’s like, ‘Can you say these parts?’ He’s good to work in the studio. I was very impressed with his acumen and his skill set.”

In other news, Kendrick was recently announced as the musical guest on an upcoming episode of Saturday Night Live – read more about that here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop news updates.

the westside original my mount rushmore of style pic.twitter.com/zxR2h6p9un — Kendrick Lamar (@kendricklamar) September 29, 2022

