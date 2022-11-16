Following a five-year hiatus, Kendrick Lamar returned just in time for the summer with Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. The latest project from Kendrick stirred up as much controversy as it did acclaim but as we approach the end of th year, it’s clear that the album stands as one of the best releases of 2022.

Today, the rapper keeps the momentum at a high with the release of the “Rich Spirit” music video. The CALMATIC-directed visuals captures Kendrick Lamar in solitude at his home, dancing through dimly lit rooms.

The release of the new music video comes a day after the Grammy nominations were announced. Kendrick earned eight nominations in total including Album Of The Year and Rap Album of the year. Additionally, he earned five nominations for “The Heart V.” Meanwhile, “Die Hard” secured a slot in the Best Melodic Rap Performance category.

Kendrick’s Mr. Morale was a deeply personal album that provided significant insight into the Compton rapper’s private life. During an interview with W Magazine, he explained that the album was a product of his growth as a human and an artist.

“When I did this, it was kind of the marker and the growth of everything I’ve always wanted to say. I think that was really my purpose of writing my way out of things that I was feeling, from the time I was nine years old, all the way up to 35,” he said.

Kendrick is currently on the Big Steppers tour with Baby Keem and Tanna Leone. Today (Nov. 16th) marks the final date for the UK leg of his tour. The rapper will kick off the final stretch of the Big Steppers tour in Australia on December 1st before concluding in Auckland, New Zealand on December 16th and 17th.

Check the “Rich Spirit” music video below.