Travis Scott says that the acclaimed Icelandic singer, Björk, is one of his “biggest inspirations. However, while praising her on stage at the Primavera Sound music festival in Chile, earlier this week, he pronounced her name incorrectly.

“One of my favorite artists in the whole world is here tonight,” he began.

“She’s one of my biggest inspirations for why I do what I do,” he added. “I’m so glad to be able to perform in front of her today. Björk, I fucking love you so motherfucking much, everybody make some motherfucking noise.”

Once the clip began gaining traction on social media, many fans noted that Björk released an album titled Utopia in 2017. Scott is expected to release his long-awaited fourth studio album under the same name.

Björk’s Utopia was nominated for Best Alternative Music Album at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards.

Additionally, Scott reportedly sampled Björk’s 1997 track Jóga for his Astroworld hit, “No Bystanders.”

Scott has been teasing his Utopia album for years at this point. Scott reportedly delayed it as a result of the controversy surrounding the tragic crowd rush at his Astroworld Festival in 2021.

In the time since, Scott has teased the project numerous times on social media, A release date, however, is still unclear. In 2021, he signed a deal with A24 to release a film based on the album. The studio is behind countless hits including Uncut Gems, Lady Bird, and Moonlight, among others.

Back in August, he shared a photo of himself with Pharrell in the studio online. The two previously collaborated on “Flying High” and “Skeletons.”

Check out Travis Scott’s shoutout for Björk at Primavera Sound below.

Travis Scott gives his flowers to Björk, says she’s been one of the biggest inspirations to him.

