Chloe & Halle Bailey Attend Beyonce’s “Renaissance World Tour”

Chloe and Halle Bailey both attended Beyonce’s stop on the Renaissance World Tour in Atlanta on Saturday night. The two shared pictures from their night out on Instagram afterward. In a series of photos and videos, the two danced along to Beyonce’s performance and showed off their outfits.

For the event, Chloe went with a matching black latex set while Halle wore an oversized pink set with a diamond necklace bearing her name. It was Beyonce’s second of three performances in the city.

Chloe & Halle Bailey Perform During The “On The Run II” Tour

PASADENA, CA – SEPTEMBER 22: Chloe Bailey (L) and Halle Bailey of Chloe X Halle perform onstage during the ‘On The Run II’ Tour at Rose Bowl on September 22, 2018 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Larry Busacca/PW18/Getty Images for Parkwood Entertainment)

The Bailey sisters have crossed paths with Beyonce on multiple occasions over the years. Following the release of Chloe’s debut solo studio album, In Pieces, she revealed that Beyonce gave her notes on the project. “Yes, I know she listened to the album,” Bailey told E.T. after the release of In Pieces. “She gave me notes on it before I released it. I love her so much. Dearly, dearly, and I’m so grateful to her for everything.” Beyonce also presented Chloe and Halle with the Rising Star Award at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, referring to them as her “sisters.” She said: “You’ve done this with authenticity, with grace, with raw talent, and you manage to shine in every room you enter, and I’ll always love you.”

Chloe & Halle Support Beyonce

Speaking of the release of In Pieces, many fans of Chloe blamed poor sales numbers on a lack of promotion from Beyonce. In response, Chloe shut down the complaints. “I love B,” she said on The Breakfast Club. “She supported my sis and I since we had our little locs on YouTube so it’s all love over here, I love her. I was like, ‘At least they’re talking.’ And at least people will go and listen to the project. And as much as people try to bring up numbers and things like that, I’m trending every other day. Marketing can’t buy that. A label can’t buy that. So people care enough to constantly have my name in their mouth. So, I’m doing something right.”

