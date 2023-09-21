Halle Bailey Hilariously Stresses Out DDG With Expensive Taste

Halle Bailey and DDG have been together for a while now. However, there are a lot of fans out there who have blasted Bailey for her relationship. Overall, they seem to have a problem with DDG and some of the bars he has rapped in the past. Her fanbase paints him as a corny guy who is also insecure. They have consistently said that she can "do better," although DDG has been sure to tell those people off. As for Bailey, she ignores the noise and marches to the beat of her own drum, as she should.

In fact, their relationship seems to be going better than ever before. We know this thanks to a recent series of Snapchat videos that DDG posted. As you can see in the compilation reposted by Entertainment Tonight, the YouTuber-turned-rapper wanted to take his girlfriend on a shopping spree. It is a nice gesture, especially when you consider how the rapper has the money to buy some pretty amazing items. However, it seems like DDG was a bit in over his head.

Read More: Is Halle Bailey Pregnant? VMAs Insiders Spill Tea On Singer’s Baby Rumours

Halle Bailey Goes Shopping

As you can see from the clips above, Halle Bailey was showcasing some very expensive tastes. Whether it be jewelry or some silverware, Bailey was making DDG sweat. In numerous instances throughout the video, he showcased just how nervous he was about how much this would cost him. Furthermore, he pretended to call his bank and allege that there was some kind of fraud going on. It was all very humorous and also pretty sweet.

At this point, the haters of this relationship are grasping at straws. They have been trying to break these two apart for some time, but they seem to be having a great time. Overall, you can't help but be happy for them. Let us know your thoughts on the music couple, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the music world. We will always be sure to bring you the biggest news from the biggest artists.

Read More: Halle Bailey Shares Pics From Cosmopolitan Photoshoot