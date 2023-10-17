DDG Performs At Southern University, Crowd Responds With Indifference: Watch

DDG is someone who has been clowned quite a bit on the internet over the last few years. Overall, he is someone who went from being a YouTuber to a rapper. Although he has a lot of fans and substantial popularity, it has been hard for him to get any support amongst the broad spectrum of hip-hop fans. There are many out there who see him as "corny." Moreover, there are those who feel like he isn't good enough to be with Halle Bailey. Were it not for that relationship, perhaps people wouldn't be so hard on him.

His most recent project was critically panned, mostly due to the fact that it contained the same song remixed three times. Additionally, people don't really care for his petty grievances that typically involve him being jealous of his girlfriend. As it turns out, these attitudes towards DDG extend to when he is performing in front of a live audience. We know this because recently, he performed at Southern University, and the crowd response was pretty awful.

DDG Has The Crowd Go Mild

In the video above, posted by The Jasmine Brand, DDG can be seen performing while the crowd is at a standstill. No one in the crowd seems to be excited about his presence, and they certainly don't know any of the words. Although some are filming the show, there are others who look completely and utterly unimpressed. This clip is starting to go viral, and it is clear that the rapper isn't too popular on the university circuit. Only time will tell whether or not he can turn it around.

Meanwhile, he is embroiled in Halle Bailey pregnancy rumors. This has subsequently led to more vitriol coming DDG's way.

