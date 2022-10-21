Pharrell has worked with every great musician under the sun. Although he took some time away from dropping new music of his own, the famed producer is seemingly gearing up to release something new very soon. This time around, he tapped Travis Scott to join him on his new wave.

Earlier this week, a video of Pharrell vibing out to an unreleased track featuring the famous rager made its rounds on social media. The 49-year old Virginia native took to Twitter to tease the track, sharing, “Pre-save DOWN IN ATLANTA feat.” No further details about the track have been released. However, fans noticed that the song is reminiscent of a Whitney Houston or Michael Jackson type of sound. “Pharrell is a genius switch up the trap production vibes thank you,” one fan commented.

Another added, “Dammit man i’m hooked of the beat already.” The teaser comes on the heels of news that Scott privately settled a lawsuit with the family of an Astroworld victim. Without disclosing the terms of the settlement, lawyer Tony Buzbee wrote on Instagram: “The Buzbee Law Firm announced today that the claims brought by the family of Axel Acosta against Travis Scott, Live Nation, and others involved in the Astroworld tragedy have settled. The terms are confidential. Victim Axel Acosta was a beloved son, brother, and student. He was kind and loving. He is greatly missed. Please keep his family in your prayers..’”

“DOWN IN ATLANTA” teaser also comes one month after Travis and Pharrell were spotted shooting a music video together in Los Angels.

Check out the teaser above.